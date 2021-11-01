LEGO Ideas Home Alone House

The set features everything we see in the 1990 film where eight-year-old Kevin McCallister is forced to come up with lots of weird and wonderful ways to defend his stunning family home from bungling burglars Harry and Marv when his parents and siblings accidentally jet off on holiday without him for the festive season.

The kit, which is the biggest LEGO ideas set to have been created, has buildable models of the McCallisters’ house, tree house and crooks’ van for play and display along with 5 LEGO minifigures of a screaming Kevin McCallister, his mum Kate McCallister, Harry, Marv and neighbour ‘Old Man’ Marley.

The house’s walls and roof open up for easy access and it has many fun functions so you can create many iconic scenes from the film, including swinging paint cans, a basement furnace that lights up and a lever to push Kevin down the stairs on his sled.

The set costs £229.99 and can be ordered now so it can be wrapped and placed under the Christmas tree as a perfect present for a loved one. Or, it could be an early Christmas present for yourself.

This, of course, isn’t the only impressive new set that LEGO have released in time for the festive season.

Take a look at the collectable RMS Titanic LEGO kit, the largest LEGO set ever made, and also the new Batmobile LEGO kit, created in support of the upcoming 2022 film ‘The Batman’.

If you’re a real LEGO lover you can also countdown to Christmas Day with one of these fantastic LEGO advent calendars too.