Your pathway to becoming a tour guide

With exciting new tourism opportunities in Hillsborough village there has never been a better time for a new or enriched career as a Tour Guide.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is hosting a discounted Tour Guide training course, starting in September, open to anyone in the Hillsborough area wanting to obtain a recognised qualification in Tour Guiding.

Alderman William Leathem, Chairman of the Council’s Development Committee said: “The Tour Guide training course will provide the opportunity to gain the invaluable skills and techniques that form the fundamentals of Tour Guiding professionalism.

“There will be a definite need for Tour Guides in the village and surrounding area, so why not take this opportunity to see if it could be the career for you?”

The Tour Guide course will be delivered over six days in September and October 2018 and is open to all businesses and individuals within Hillsborough village.

If you are interested in attending or would like a booking form contact Margaret McAvoy on 028 9244 7630 or email margaret.mcavoy@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk.