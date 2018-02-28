Young man’s body recovered from River Lagan

Police officers searching for a young man who went missing in Lisburn at the weekend say they have recovered his body from the River Lagan.

Twenty-year-old Arturs Burtnieks was reported missing on Sunday, February 25, sparking a public appeal for information about his whereabouts.

A PSNI spokesperson has since confirmed that “Police in Lisburn recovered the body of a 20-year-old man from the River Lagan on the evening of Tuesday, February 27.”

It’s understood the body recovered from the river was that of Mr Burtnieks.

Police have said his death “is not being treated as suspicious”.