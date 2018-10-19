‘You’re worthy of love’ says Phil

Phil Graham, a well-known figure in the fitness industry from Hillsborough, recently won a prestigious accolade at Northern Ireland’s inaugural Health and Fitness Awards, and was named Health and Fitness Person of the Year at the ceremony. The judges unanimously decided that Phil was the worthy winner of the Health and Fitness Person of the Year, having started his fitness journey when he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 16 years old. Phil has delivered around 17,000 personal training sessions and been responsible for helping transform many people’s lives for the better. He now focuses his attention on serving greater numbers of people and is internationally recognised for the major contribution he has made to the fitness industry.

The person who influenced you most and how?

Dr John Demartini

Worst job you’ve ever done?

Food technologist

What’s your favourite book?

As A Man Thinketh.

All time favourite film?

Goldeneye

First record you bought?

Micheal Jackson

The achievement you’re most proud of?

Just recently I wrote a book called The Diabetic Muscle and Fitness Guide that has sold currently just over 20,000 copies. We are now in the process of translating the book into German, French and Russian.

The piece of advice you would pass on to a child?

No matter what you do or don’t do in life, you’re worthy of love.

What is your most treasured possession?

My health

Who would you most like to meet?

Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos of Amazon

If you won the lotto what would you do with it?

Re-invest it back into my business and learning