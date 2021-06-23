Yet another fire at Hilden Mill

Firefighters battle blaze at Hilden Mill. Pic courtesy of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service

The site has lain dormant for many years, with plans to redevelopment the Lisburn landmark falling through.

It has attracted elements of anti-social behaviour and in May this year it was deliberately set on fire.

At the time the police expressed concern about young people entering the derelict building and warned people to avoid the area.

Now, just a month later the Mill, which has been empty since Barbour Threads closed its doors in 2006, has once again been set on fire.

On Tuesday (June 22) firefighers battled the blaze.

On Tuesday a Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service Spokesperson said: “Firefighters are currently in attendance at a fire at a 4 storey derelict building on Mill Street, Hilden, Lisburn. Firefighters were called to the incident at 3.18pm.”

Six Fire Appliances attended the scene - two from Lisburn, one from Ballynahinch, one from Springfield, and two from Cadogan. A high volume pump, an aerial appliance and NIFRS Drone were used to bring the fire under control. The incident was resolved at 7pm on Tuesday evening.

Group Commander Roy Purvis said: “Deliberate fires are a drain on NIFRS resources, tying up appliances that are then no longer available to serve their communities.

“Deliberate fires put both the fire setter and fire fighters at unnecessary risk and we would encourage those involved in fire setting activity to stop.”