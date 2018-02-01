Work begins to address flooding issue

Work to address a flooding issue on the Pond Park Road is underway, Transport NI has confirmed.

Lisburn South DUP Councillor Alan Givan has warned that flooding is an accident waiting to happen if further action is not taken,

Councillor Givan raised concerns regarding the flooding that regularly occurs at the junction of Pond Park and Portulla Drive.

He said: “Severe flooding on the Pond Park Road close to the local Primary School is causing motorists to pull unto the oncoming lane of traffic. Pedestrians are being soaked by cars who do not slow down and these pedestrians are also in grave danger of being hit by a vehicle aquaplaning. I have witnessed children walking to School being completely soaked by passing vehicles.

“Local residents and families who commute to Pond Park School have had to endure this problem for over 15 years. Many have made contact with me, deeply frustrated by the situation.

“I have made contact with senior officials at Transport NI urging them to prioritise this drainage issue. I will continue to press the authorities until this issue is satisfactorily resolved.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The Department was made aware of flooding on Pond Park Road on Friday, January 26. Work to clear two blocked manholes commenced on Thursday 1 February, and will be completed by the end of Friday, February 2.