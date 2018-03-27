Work begins on £290k Blaris Cycle path

Construction is now under way on a £290,000 shared footway and cycle path facility, known as “Blaris Cycle Path”.

The new scheme will follow an existing 1.4km path between Blaris Road and Sprucefield Park & Ride and will enable walkers and cyclists to travel along the route and then connect with Union Locks Cycle Path.

It is anticipated that the work will be completed by June 2018.

The Chairman of the Leisure & Community Development Committee, Alderman James Tinsley, said: “We welcome this new footway and cycle path development for Lisburn, and the funding for this project.

“Getting out and about and enjoying the outdoors is always positive for our fitness and well-being.

“In this case the new project will connect to a wider cycling route which will afford access to the Union Locks Cycle Path.”

Outlining the details of the work, a spokesperson for the Department of Infastructure said: “The work currently taking place on the Blaris Cycle Path involves the construction of a 1.4km, 3.0m wide surfaced footpath / cycle path between Sprucefield Park & Ride and Blaris Road.

“This new cycle path links up with Union Locks / Lagan Towpath and will enable users to travel from Sprucefield Park & Ride to Lisburn on an off-road route.

“Development of greenways has an important role to play in encouraging active travel, a key component of the draft Programme for Government.

“Greenways provide safe and easy access to fresh air and exercise by encouraging more people to walk or cycle on their everyday journeys on a traffic free route.”