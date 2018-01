A 52-year-old woman was treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at her property at Glenwood Court, Ballymacash, Lisburn.

A NIFRS spokesperson said that crews responded to a report of a fire at a semi-detached house on Tuesday, January 2.

A small fire in the living room was extinguished by the occupier. Firefighters inspected the premises for safety.

A 52-year-old woman received oxygen therapy for mild smoke inhalation at the scene.