Wishing you all a prosperous 2018

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is committed to attracting further private sector investment to the area and creating more jobs locally.

That was the message from Mayor Tim Morrow as he wished all local residents and business owners a peaceful and prosperous 2018.

In his New Year message, Cllr Morrow said: “Since being elected Mayor last June I have had the opportunity to meet with many local individuals, groups and organisations across the council area who all work at a grassroots level for the benefit of their whole community. We should not underestimate their contribution and I wish them a successful 2018.

“Nominations have already been received for the Mayor’s Community Awards, and I am looking forward to the ceremony in March when these individuals and voluntary organisations will receive well-deserved recognition for all their good work.”

Stressing the council’s commitment to working to improve the lives of all local residents, the Mayor continued: “In the year ahead the council will be continuing to implement its Community Plan and Local Development Plan to improve the quality of life for our residents and provide a vibrant council area. We will also have the first ever Lisburn Castlereagh Youth Council meeting where local young people will represent the views of their peers and make decisions that will impact on this age group.

“The council is committed to its investment plan and is working diligently to attract private sector investment to the area to provide jobs and improve our offering as a city, which has a strong property infrastructure and excellent transportation links.

“As a council we know the Lisburn Castlereagh area has an ever increasing population, which brings a wealth of talent, creativity and high skill levels to the local economy.”

Outlining some key events scheduled to take place in the next few months, he continued: “Treat Week will take place in late February and is an initiative dedicated to promoting local eateries across the council area. The council is looking forward to working with them to showcase their businesses.

“March will see the return of the popular Business Awards and we look anticipate a high level of entries from local companies.

“Our Lisburn & Castlereagh at Westminster event and a dedicated Food & Drink Trade Mission in April will allow us to showcase our best assets to potential investors and for them to see the quality of goods manufactured locally.”

Cllr Morrow added: “Finally, as we move into 2018 I would like to see us continue to respect each other’s beliefs, laugh together and look out for each other. I hope that everyone’s wishes and hopes come true for them in 2018.

“Wishing you all a peaceful and prosperous New Year.”