Wintry weather causing disruption: Schools closed and road conditions treacherous

Heavy snowfalls and icy conditions have forced a number of local schools to close.

According to the Department of Education, those closed today include:

Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School

Lisburn Central Primary School

Seymour Hill Primary School

Dromara Primary School

Dromore High School

Harmony Hill Primary School

Knockmore Primary School

Killowen Primary School Lisburn

St Joseph’s Primary School Carryduff

St Colman’s Primary School

Beechlawn School

Parkview Special School.

Friends’ School Lisburn has tweeted that it too will be closed today.

A full list of schools that are closed is available on the Department of Education website - www.education-ni.gov.uk/news/school-closures

Meanwhile, the wintry weather conditions are also causing disruption on many local roads and to public transport services.

Trafficwatch is reporting “tricky” driving conditions on many roads around Lisburn, Moira and Carryduff.

“Please remember to slow down, use adequate lights, keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front and be as careful as possible if you are driving in the difficult conditions today,” the PSNI tweeted.

For the latest traffic information log on to http://trafficwatchni.com/home

The Met Office has said a ‘yellow warning’ for snow and ice remains in place until Saturday, March 3.