Wintry weather causing disruption for schools and drivers

With the forecast sleet and snow having hit many parts of Northern Ireland overnight and this morning, at least one local school has closed and motorists are facing disruption on many roads.

According to the Education Authority, McKinney Primary School in Dundrod has taken the decision to close due to “exceptionally heavy snowfall”.

Sleet and snow is causing hazardous conditions on many roads.

Some other local schools are allowing parents to pick up their children earlier than normal, while others say they will be monitoring weather conditions throughout the day.

Pond Park Primary School tweeted: “Given the weather forecast for today parents can pick up older children from the front office at 2.00 pm when collecting younger siblings. All after school clubs are also cancelled today. Supervision will be in place for children up until their normal collection time.”

Brownlee Primary posted on its website: “School is open as usual today, however, snow is still expected throughout this morning and into the afternoon. The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning and we will keep you up to date on this website as to any impact the snow may have on the normal operation of the school. It may be prudent to arrange alternative childcare in the event of us having to send pupils home early. Parents will also be kept informed using the school’s texting service.”

For the latest school closure information log on to www.eani.org.uk/schools/school-closures

Meanwhile, with conditions on many roads hazardous, police are warning drivers to slow down and drive with extra care.

PSNI Road Policing tweeted: “If it’s snowing in your area please make sure that you clear snow from your vehicle. Please do not leave it unattended with the engine running - someone may come along and steal it. Keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front and leave plenty of time for your journey.”

Indeed, shorty after 3pm today police advised drivers to avoid the Hillhall Road near Lisburn due to “treacherous driving conditions”.

According to the Met Office, an amber weather warning of snow and ice remains in place until 8am on Wednesday, with areas of higher ground expected to be worst hit.