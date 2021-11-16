Why not enjoy Christmas at The Ballance House

The Ballance House, Glenavy, will be hosting a Christmas-themed afternoon on Saturday 27 November 2021 from 11am to 3pm

Visitors will enjoy lots of festive flavour awaits you, from a complimentary hot seasonal beverage on arrival, mince pies and warming soups in the tea barn, and Christmas music

A spokeperson said: “It’s a perfect opportunity to start your Christmas shopping at our craft market, so come along and find the perfect present from some of the local crafters who will be showcasing an array of unique gifts - including original artwork, jewellery, woodwork and much more.

“While you’re there, why not pick up a handmade Christmas wreath and some new decorations for your tree? Not forgetting a tasty homemade cake, of course. Some of our crafters give their profits to charities so please do come and support them.”

They added: “Our newly launched Exhibition ‘‘Half a World Away From Here’ will be open at a reduced rate of £2.

There will be an opportunity to ‘Win Winnie’ and take home a giant cuddly Winnie the Pooh bear, along with two hampers up for grabs.

So get out your Christmas jumpers, elf suits and Santa hats and join us at The Ballance House for Christmas - all welcome!.

Entrance: adults £4, children free. All proceeds go towards the upkeep of The Ballance House.

And there are only a few spots left for Santa. Go to www.theballancehouse for booking information (£5 per child).

The Ballance House is a farmhouse Exhibition and birthplace of John Ballance, New Zealand’s Premier 1891–93.

The house is open to the public between April and September on Sundays and most Bank Holidays 2 – 5 pm).

It can be booked for groups school visits, family occasions and meetings all year round.