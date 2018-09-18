Whitemountain community group celebrates tenth anniversary

Whitemountain and District Community Association (WDCA) are soon to be celebrating ten years of existence and in the run up to the anniversary they have added new pathways to their most adventurous project to date at Belshaw’s Quarry Nature Reserve and Sculpture Park.

John Belshaw, from WDCA explained: “The Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) and The Alpha Programme funded project has been a big benefit to residents and tourists alike. The final part of the infrastructure part of the project is now complete.

The new pathways mean that it is now possible to do a full tour of the site and it’s outdoor art gallery without needing to go up and down steps.

“In the run up to our 10th anniversary on September 23, the wider interest in the educational aspects of the facility has resulted in the Natural History Museum in London adding our Saturday October 6 special tour of the site to their list of events associated with the arrival of a full-size dinosaur model to the Ulster Museum.

“We also held a very successful art workshop recently and that in itself has sparked enthusiasm for more workshops in the future.

“The way in which art and the science of geology have featured in the Area of Special Scientific Interest has been a great success to date. Even the construction work of the paths by local paving company Cloverstone discovered additional secrets of the site. The laying of engraved slabs within the path to create a geo-path will in itself give the public a good idea of how the site reflects on the 250 million years of geological features in the site.

“Anyone interested in our free tour on Saturday October 6 can book a place through our website at www.bqsp.co.uk.

“On the day we hope to be able to also launch other tenth anniversary projects and a special on-line guide of Belshaw’s Quarry.”