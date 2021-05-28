What does the weather have in store for us this Bank Holiday weekend in Lisburn?

Bank holiday weekend weather in London (stock image)

Friday evening will be cloudy and damp with some patchy light rain and drizzle, becoming misty in places with fog patches around the Irish Sea coast and over the hills.

Minimum temperature will see lows of 10 degrees.

However, as we head into the weekend, expect to see bright and sunny spells developing on Saturday, May 29.

The first day of the weekend will see a dull, damp start but brightening up through the day with some good spells of sunshine developing in the afternoon. Feeling warm, perhaps some mist lingering on the Down coast. We can expect maximum temperatures of 20 degrees in a change from the previous day.

Looking ahead to Sunday through to Tuesday, Lisburn locals can expect fine, dry and warm spells of weather with some sunny periods. Winds will be light, whilst early morning mist and low cloud is possible. Temperatures will reach highs of 20 degrees on Monday and 19 degrees on Tuesday.