Young Grace Wall enjoys an ice cream in the hot weather. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The cloud cover will break up as the day draws on to give sunny spells. A gentle to moderate southerly breeze, according to BBC Weather NI.

This evening will bring late sunshine, with some scattered showers in the far west. Overnight it should stay dry with skies turning clear. A gentle southerly breeze.

Friday, June 4 morning will be dry with plenty of sunny spells. In the afternoon a few light showers may develop in places. Lisburn locals can expect a gentle southerly breeze.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will remain above average for the time of year over the next few days.

Saturday will bring patchy cloud and sunny spells, but also scattered showers in the afternoon.

Overnight it will turn drier, leading to a dry and partly cloudy day on Sunday. The odd light shower may still develop in places.