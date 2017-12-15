Weather warning: roads still icy this morning

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for ice this morning - with Roads Service warning drivers across Northern Ireland to be careful.

Motorists have been warned that melting ice on roads across Northern Ireland will continue to be a hazard this morning.

Roads Service said that by 6am this morning, road temperatures were above freezing and forecast to continue to rise.

However it warned that no salting was planned.

“Road users are however still advised to exercise caution when travelling as any remaining surface ice will create difficult conditions as it melts,” it said. “The presence of this ice will be patchy especially on untreated roads.”

The Met Office said its warning for Northern Ireland remains in place from 4pm Thursday until 11am Friday.

“Once again, ice will be a hazard in places through this period,” it said.

“This will happen as heavy showers of rain, hail, sleet & snow alternate with clearer periods, allowing temperatures to dip sharply. Through the rest of Thursday daytime, ice and snow will be mostly found over higher ground but with possible local accumulations of snow at lower levels from more prolonged showers affecting the central belt of Scotland, along with Dumfries & Galloway and Borders.

“As a consequence, icy stretches are likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some slippery surfaces likely. There may also be travel disruption.”

A Met Office Yellow Warning means that people should plan ahead to take account of travel delays and disruption of daily activities.