Weather warning for ice issued

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of ice for Northern Ireland.

The warning was issued shortly before 10am on Monday and is valid from 4.00pm on Monday through to 11:00am on Tuesday.

"Ice is expected to form across Northern Ireland on Monday evening with icy surfaces expected, lasting into Tuesday morning," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"Some injuries are likely from slips and falls on icy surfaces and icy patches will form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."

More to follow.