WATCH: Wallace Park gets spruced up

A number of trees have been planted in Lisburn's Wallace Park to replace those destroyed or damaged during recent stormy weather.

Pupils from Maghaberry Primary School recently met with Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, at the park to help plant the new trees.

Hard at work: Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council's Leisure and Community Development Committee, with Amy Rose and Harry McMillan from Maghaberry Primary School.

“Storms Ophelia, Eleanor and Dylan wreaked havoc right across the island of Ireland with devastating consequences and the council’s parks did not escape," Alderman Tinsley explained. "The council took the decision to replace every tree that was removed or damaged due to storms or routine thinning with two new trees, where possible.

“Unfortunately we lost a number of trees in Wallace Park and Moira Demesne and other green spaces throughout the area. The council’s Leisure & Community Wellbeing staff assessed the situation and had to take remedial action for the trees that were deemed dangerous. It was upsetting to lose the trees, some of which were hundreds of years old, but we must be thankful that no harm was caused to the public. We pride ourselves on our beautiful parks and the council is pleased to maintain this for future generations to come.

"Getting the local schoolchildren involved in the tree planting means they feel a part of this very important restoration project and I would like to thank Maghaberry Primary School for coming along and helping out."

The council has planted a range of deciduous trees in Wallace Park including oak, hornbeam, birch and lime, while plans are being developed to carry out similar tree planting in Moira Demesne and other affected areas over the coming weeks.