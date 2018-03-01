WATCH: MLA urges people to ‘show community spirit’ as wintry weather grips Lisburn

With snow, ice and freezing winds affecting Lisburn and surrounding areas, Lagan Valley MLA Robbie Butler has urged local people to look out for each other during the bad weather.

The UUP man posted a video on his Facebook page on Thursday afternoon in which he warns of “really treacherous conditions” in “a very Baltic Lisburn”.

Braving the cold: Robbie Butler MLA in the centre of Lisburn on Thursday morning.

“Really treacherous conditions around Lisburn today, but full credit to the local roads dept who are working valiantly to clear roads and keep grit boxes filled. Please keep an eye on our vulnerable neighbours...Oh and watch out for flying snowballs,” he posted.

In the video, Mr Butler, a former firefighter, says TransportNI are “working flat out” to keep roads clear and he appeals to people to only make journeys “if absolutely necessary”.

“If you have a neighbour who perhaps is elderly or who could do with some help, knock their door and see how they are and if you can help them at all. Let’s show the community spirit that was evident in Ballymacash last night when the guys were out gritting,” he adds.

Meanwhile, SDLP MLA Pat Catney has urged people to exercise caution as the adverse weather continues to batter local communities.

“The weather has deteriorated very quickly and we’re now in the middle of an amber warning from the Met Office,” he said.

“As conditions worsen, and are set to decline throughout the day, it’s important that local people exercise caution. People need to start planning a route home now and business owners should reflect on the need for staff to be present at all. If alternative arrangements can be put in place, they should.

“For those already at home, I would encourage them to look in on elderly or vulnerable neighbours throughout the day. This is a time for community spirit to shine through and if you can do anything for a neighbour, please do.”

• Read related story - Wintry weather causing disruption: Schools closed and road conditions treacherous