WATCH: Irish Linen Centre to feature in Channel 4 programme

The Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum will feature in a Channel 4 TV show tonight, Saturday, May 12.

Professor Alice Roberts’ hugely successful series ‘Britain’s Most Historic Towns’ features the museum in a special episode about the Irish linen industry.

In the programme, one of the centre’s expert guides, Philip, gives Prof. Roberts a tour of the museum, introducing her to spinning and weaving, as well as discussing the industrialised process.

The segment was filmed on August 11 last year.

Britain’s Most Historic Towns is scheduled to air on Channel 4 tonight at 8pm.