Warmflow charity work continues

Lisburn based Warmflow Engineering Company Ltd have announced their continuing support for local charity, Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Warmflow, which has been producing award winning home heating products including the UK and Ireland’s first and only double A rated combi boiler, has supported Friends of the Cancer Centre for many years and last year alone the company raised a fantastic £16,439 to support the charity’s vital work with local people affected by cancer.

This year, the company is focussing its efforts on helping fund refreshments for patients and their families attending the Northern Ireland Cancer Centre in Belfast.

Looking ahead to another great year of fundraising for the charity, Brian Beattie, head of marketing and GB sales at Warmflow, said: “Warmflow is a family run business and we feel it is important to support families in our local community. Friends of the Cancer Centre is a charity close to our hearts as it has supported many of our staff, their families and friends.

“Last year we were delighted to raise £16,439 which has helped Friends of the Cancer Centre fund 657 vital hours of specialist nursing care for hundreds of patients when they needed it most. This year our aim is to help the charity provide tea and coffee for patients who travel to the Cancer Centre from across Northern Ireland for treatment and appointments. It’s an area of the charity’s work that is greatly appreciated by patients and we know our support will make a difference.”

Corporate fundraising manager for Friends of the Cancer Centre, Ana Wilkinson, said: “As a charity, we strive to make a really difficult time for patients and their families a little easier by providing thoughtful comforts to help make the hospital feel a little more like home. Our tea and coffee provide a welcome distraction for patients while they wait on treatment. It’s more than a cuppa, it’s a homely comfort at what can be a worrying time.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to the staff at Warmflow for their continued support.”

For more information about Friends of the Cancer Centre visit www.friendsofthecancercentre.com.