Volunteers honoured for decades of work

This year the Action Cancer Lisburn Group celebrates its 20th anniversary of raising funds in the city.

To mark the occasion, past and current members of the group, all of whom are volunteers, were invited to a special reception hosted by the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Uel Mackin to recognise their outstanding work in the local community.

The Lisburn Action Cancer Group was formed in 1999 to raise funds to support the charity’s work and since that time have worked tirelessly and dedicated thousands of man hours to fundraising. The group has raised over £600,000 during this time, through a range of fundraising activites including fashion shows, musical concerts, raffles, street collections and bagpacks.

Mr Mackin praised the Lisburn Action Cancer Group for all their hard work over the years. “They have certainly made a valuable difference to the lives of those affected by cancer in Northern Ireland,” he said. “The group members should be proud of themselves for their outstanding achievement.”

Action Cancer‘s Leigh Osborne added: “I am delighted Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has recognised the Lisburn volunteers for all their hard work spanning over two decades. With the money raised Action has been able to provide 7,500 breast screening appointments to women in Northern Ireland.”