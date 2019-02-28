Volunteers are wanted

Lisburn YMCA have a community allotment situated about four miles from the city centre and they are looking for gardening volunteers to help them maintain it.

A spokesperson for the group explained: It has raised beds, lawn, flower beds, a greenhouse and a poly tunnel and is about a quarter acre in size. We have been running it now for over six years. Due to changes in our circumstances we are now looking for some volunteers to help us maintain the site.

“Currently we have a number of groups that use the site including a group of adults with a learning disability, a group of young people with ASD and a group of older women who find it therapeutic.

“We are looking for two or three volunteers who can commit the time it needs to maintain the site and take care of everyday chores such as watering, weeding and cutting grass. The volunteers will not be needed to work directly with any of the groups. All materials and equipment will be provided. We think about four hours a week volunteering would be enough, although you can do more if you want.”

To find out more contact Kevin at Lisburn YMCA on 02892670918 or email kevin.h@lisburnymca.com.