Volunteer honoured for empowering girls

Lucy Wallace 2nd Lisburn Girlguiding volunteer has been award her 60 years service award from Girlguiding Ulster at the Civic Centre Lagan Valley Island.

Lucy has held many different roles throughout her time in Guiding from being County Regional Guide Advisor, District Commissioner and is currently County Go Coordinator.

Despite having various Guiding roles to keep Lucky busy she stills finds time to volunteer with 2nd Lisburn Brownie unit. Lucy had great enthusiasm for Guiding and has a tremendous impact on new and current members.

“Lucy is a well-loved member of our County and an inspiration to us all. We look forward too many more years of her valued experience and dedication,” said a member of South Antrim County.

Talking about her work with the Guides, Lucy said: “Volunteering for Girlguiding is such a rewarding experience and it is wonderful to work with so many young women and girls over the years and see the difference guiding makes to their lives.”