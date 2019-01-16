Vintage car show celebrates 25th birthday

The annual Vintage, Classic and Sports Car Show will turn 25 when it opens at the Slieve Donard Hotel at the end of this month from January 25 - 27.

Filling the hotels Grand Ballroom will be over 45 vehicles spanning 80 years of automotive history, all of them lovingly restored and maintained by their local owners.

The highlight of this year’s show will be a collection of sixty year old Ford Anglias.

Also on show will be the third oldest Rolls Royce in the world. The Light 20 model was built in 1905, the year after Charles Rolls and Henry Royce began their now legendary motoring partnership.

Run by County Down car enthusiasts, the show continues to donate all proceeds to Cancer Research Uk.

Admission is £5 adults and £2 for children under 12. Opening times are 4pm to 10pm on Friday January 25, 10am to 10pm on Saturday January 26, and 10am to 5pm on Sunday January 27.