Vince taking on abseil challenge in memory of his dad

Lisburn man Vince Curry is planning to take on a nerve-racking challenge in a bid to raise money for the Northern Ireland Hospice in memory of his late father, Phil.

Vince, who is the Technical Business Link Worker with The Resurgam Community Development Trust and takes on a different charity fundraiser each year, will steel himself for an abseil of more than 150ft down Belfast’s Europa Hotel on May 20.

Phil Curry, who passed away on September 8, 2017.

He is taking on this year’s challenge in memory of his dad, who passed away last year at the age of 67 after battling cancer.

Vince hopes his abseiling efforts, along with a Big Breakfast event at the Highway Inn (date not yet confirmed), will raise £1,000, to be split equally between the NI Hospice and The Resurgam Trust.

“Every year I always do something for charity and this year it is that bit more poignant as I lost my dad to cancer last year on my birthday - September 8,” Vince explained.

“Dad was very proud of my fundraising activities and was also extremely proud that my job involves helping people in the community.

“Dad spent his last few days at the NI Hospice and I can’t thank them enough for the help and support they gave to him, my mum and indeed myself. Therefore, this year I have decided to raise funds for NI Hospice and The Resurgam Trust.

“While I want to raise as much money as possible I also want to raise awareness of the great work that is carried out by everyone at the NI Hospice and The Resurgam Trust.”

Vince, who last year raised more than £480 for mental health charity AWARE NI by completing the 10k Mood Walk, added: “Whilst I am primarily doing this in memory of my dad, it is also in honour of all those people who have been affected by cancer or hardship in their lives.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation to Vince’s fundraising effort can do so online at mydonate.bt.com/events/inmemoryofdad/457941