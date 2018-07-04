Vince goes over the top for Hospice and Resurgam

Over recent years local man Vince Curry has taken it upon himself to do an annual fundraiser for local charities, including TinyLife and Aware NI.

This year it was very easy for him to decide on the charities who would benefit from his chosen fundraising activities. “Unfortunately, on my birthday last year I lost my dad to cancer, Dad was very proud of my fundraising activities and was also extremely proud that my job involved helping people in the community. Dad spent his last few days at the NI Hospice and I can’t thank them enough for the help and support they gave to him, my mum and indeed myself. Therefore, this year in his memory, I decided to do my fundraising for NI Hospice and The Resurgam Trust,” he explained.

L-R Vince Curry, Jason Abraham Social Enterprise Manager for Resurgam Trust, Denis Paisley Regeneration Manager for Resurgam Trust and Sharon Gibson Finance and Administration Manager for Resurgam Trust.

Vince’s fundraising activities included doing an abseil off the top of the Europa Hotel, hosting a fundraising breakfast at The Highway Inn Bar & Kitchen and auctioned off some signed football tops. “I was delighted to raise the fantastic amount of £3,232.96 and would like to thank everyone who supported me,” he added.