Union & Sovereignty Party launches in Lisburn

The Union & Sovereignty Party will be holding their Northern Ireland launch on Thursday February 21, when a speakers night will be held at the Bridge Community Centre in Lisburn at 8pm.

Speakers will include John Mortimer, Party Leader and one of the co-founders who established the party in Scotland; and Brian Higginson, Northern Ireland Organiser.

A spokesperson for the Party said: “With the total collapse and failure of mandatory coalition government and the appalling treatment of Northern Ireland in the EU negotiations by our own government, our core polices of UK Integration for Northern Ireland and a clean UK-wide exit from the EU offer an appealing alternative after years of deadlock and betrayal by politicians at Stormont and Westminster.

“We are a party with members across the UK and a set of values and policies aimed at the national level. We believe in full political and economic integration for Northern Ireland within the United Kingdom, and therefore will not stand on devolved manifestos or contest devolved elections.

“As a UK-level party we have a strong set of policies for the national level. We stand on a broad manifesto to rebuild Britain’s constitutional, economic, social and moral foundations after decades of shutting down and disintegration under the Labour and Conservative parties.

“We are the only party that stands for a Britain that is Sovereign, Industrial, Unitary, Democratic, Traditional and Functional. “We will stand candidates on this manifesto in Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales. We believe that this UK-perspective must be at the heart of Unionism, and offers a serious alternative to the failed, parochial project of devolution.”