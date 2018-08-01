Ulster Grand Prix goes back in time with vintage bike event

As the Ulster Grand Prix approaches its 96th year, the organisers of Ireland’s oldest road race have planned a nod to their rich history with an ‘Old Meets New’ Bike Event kicking off their bike week activity this year.

The event takes place between 1pm and 4pm on Saturday August 4 at Lisburn Market Square and will feature motorbikes from years gone by, reinforcing the strong historical association the Lisburn district has with road racing.

Geoff Wilson, an Event Organiser with the MCE Ulster Grand Prix commented: “We are really keen to give bike fans, as well as the general public, a true sense of nostalgia with this display. The Ulster Grand Prix was established in 1922 and in the 96 years since then we have seen motorcycle racing evolve dramatically, both in terms of technology and popularity. It is our pleasure to chronicle the changes and technological advancements through this exhibition and we are excited to see what‘s out there.”

Organisers are keen to gather as many bikes as possible so if you have a bike from 1980 or earlier please get in touch with Geoff Wilson via email on geoff@ulstergrandprix.net.

Alderman William Leathem, Chair of the Development Committee at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council said: “We are looking forward to seeing all the vintage bikes on display in Market Square and the Council is thrilled to once again welcome this event to the City Centre and show its support for the MCE Ulster Grand Prix as it celebrates Bike Week in August.”

Bike week runs from August 4-11, with international road racing on Thursday 9 and Saturday August 11. To purchase a wristband visit www.ulstergrandprix.net.