Ulster GP: Fabrice Miguet 'critical' after crash at Dundrod

French rider Fabrice Miguet is in a critical condition in hospital following a crash in the Superstock race at the MCE Ulster Grand Prix this morning.

English rider Davey Todd was also injured in a crash in the Superbike race. The 22-year-old suffered suspected fractures in the incident.

Frenchman Miguet was involved in a two-rider incident at the Joey’s Windmill section of the course. The other competitor involved was not badly hurt in the crash.

A statement from the organisers said: “The Dundrod & District Motorcycle Club can confirm that French competitor Fabrice Miguet is in a critical condition in hospital following an incident during the Superstock race at the Ulster Grand Prix earlier today.

“English competitor Davey Todd has been taken to hospital with suspected fractures following an incident during the first Superbike race.

“Further information will be issued in due course.”

Racing has been delayed at Dundrod, with the Superstock race declared a result after four laps following the incident involving Fabrice Miguet.

Peter Hickman won the Supersport race, while the feature Superbike race was stopped due to rain after being red-flagged initially following the crash involving 22-year-old Davey Todd.