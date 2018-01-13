Two arrested for attempted burglary

Two males were arrested following reports of men seen ‘trying door handles’.

A police spokesperson said: “Whilst on proactive patrol yesterday (Friday) in the Carryduff area officers... were able to quickly respond, locate and detain two males reported as seen to be trying door handles of homes in the area.

“These males were soon arrested for several offences including attempted burglary and spent the evening in custody with our colleagues from CID.”

The spokesperson praised the members of the public who raised the alarm.

Police said: “It’s the reports from concerned members of the public that help make this happen and shows the importance of reporting anything suspicious.”