TV stolen during burglary

Detectives in Lisburn are appealing for information following reports of an attempted burglary and burglary in the Berkeley Hall Court area of Lisburn at the weekend.

Detective Constable Duffy said: “Police received a report at approximately 10:30pm on Saturday 24 March of a suspected burglary at a property in the Berkeley Hall Court area. It was reported that at least one male was seen near the property.

“At around 11:30pm that evening, police received a report of a burglary at another property in the Berkeley Hall Court area. It was reported that when the occupant returned home at 10:30pm it was discovered that entry had been forced and a television had been stolen. It’s believed this incident occurred sometime between 9pm and 10:30pm.

“Police later received a report of another attempted burglary in the same area, believed to have occurred around the same time period, with damage reported to a door lock.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the Berkeley Hall Court area on Saturday between 9pm and 10:30pm and noticed any suspicious activity, or anyone who is offered a television for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact Detectives in Lisburn on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1507 of 24/03/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”N