Trust seeks volunteers to help with new initiative

The Resurgam Trust is seeking people to help with its new initiative, ‘Help Kids Talk in Lisburn’.

The project aims to help everyone gain a better understanding of how babies and children (0 – 6 years) learn to talk and how best to support and promote this key development area.

“Whether you are a parent, carer, grandparent or work in an early years service we have a variety of programmes and ideas to help you give the babies and children you care for the best start in life,” a Trust spokesperson said.

“If you would be interested in helping, please contact Mabel Scullion, Early Intervention Manager at the Resurgam Trust, on 028 9267 0755.”