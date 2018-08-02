Tributes paid to Dunmurry man

The Apprentice Boys organisation has paid tribute to Cyril Jones, who was a member of the body’s General Committee.

Mr. Jones, who was from Dunmurry, was described by General Secretary Billy Moore as “a great friend and colleague to all who knew him.”

He was a member of Lisburn No Surrender Club and became a founding member of Dunmurra Campsie Club, serving as secretary for many years.

He was also secretary of the Belfast Amalgamated Committee of the Apprentice Boys and chairman of the organisation’s benevolent fund.

The County Antrim man was a Director of the Siege Museum Management Committee, helping to steer the museum proposal through its formative years, including the starting of work on the site in 2013 and the opening in 2016.

In his position as a General Committee member he was regarded as a trusted and influential voice who helped to steer the organisation through difficult and challenging periods in the past including issues surrounding parades in Belfast.

“Cyril’s reassuring smile, warm good nature and kindness will be sadly missed by many who valued and respected his friendship,” Mr. Moore said on a facebook tribute.

Mr. Jones died peacefully in hospital on July 25 and a service of thanksgiving was held in Dunmurry Presbyterian Church on July 27, with interment afterwards in Blaris New Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers were encouraged to Macmillan Nurses Appeal and Dunmurry Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife Marlene, sons Clifford and David, daughters in law Gillian and Eileen and grandchildren Lauren, Rebecca, Hannah, Nathan, Adam and Emma.