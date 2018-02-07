Treat Week unleashes culinary storm

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has launched this year’s Treat Week, a celebration of all things foodie across the council area.

Treat Week 2018 will run from Saturday, February 24 to Saturday, March 3 and brings together over 50 restaurants, cafes and gastropubs to deliver a festival of one-off food and drink experiences.

From seasoned foodies, to those who simply want an excuse to eat out, the Lisburn and Castlereagh eatery scene has something for everyone, whether it’s a weekend breakfast or brunch, mid-week lunch, afternoon tea, gourmet dinner or a family outing.

The jam-packed Treat Week schedul promises to whet your appetite with a wide range of activities, including chef demonstrations, cooking masterclasses, pop up dining, gastro food trails in Hillsborough, Moira and Lisburn, special Treat Week dishes, menus and offers across Lisburn & Castlereagh.

Reaching far beyond just a restaurant week, the programme will also showcase provenance, practical skills and local produce. Chef Stephen Jeffers will share his kitchen skills with a wide range of masterclasses at Forestside Cookery School and a pop-up dining event.

The popular Inns Market in Newtownbreda on Saturday, March 3 is encouraging the public to come and Meet the Producer, hosting chef demos and tastings alongside the farmers’ market’s colourful array of local produce growers and artisan makers and bakers.

For more information, or to explore the full line-up of Treat Week events across the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council area visit www.TreatWeek.co, www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com and www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk.

Alderman Allan Ewart, MBE, Chairman of the Council’s Development Committee said: “We are very proud of the fact that Treat Week will offer something for everyone across Lisburn and Castlereagh in terms of taste, budget and eating occasion. Our fantastic chefs, restaurants and eateries are taking part in this brilliant opportunity to showcase the best the area has to offer and create a lasting legacy for our local hospitality scene. Be sure to come along and join us between February 24 and March 3.

“There will be many unique opportunities for locals and visitors alike to try something different, to revisit family favourites and to discover some of Northern Ireland’s finest flavours and dining experiences here in Lisburn & Castlereagh. All participating venues will display a Treat Week window badge. The first listings are live on the Treat Week website now, with plenty more special events and exclusive ticketed activities to be revealed in the coming weeks.”

The Council will also be keeping residents up to date on its Visit Lisburn Castlereagh social media pages.