‘Treat success and failure the same’

Ulster Unionist MLA Robbie Butler was elected to represent the people of Lagan Valley at Stormont in 2016 and was re-elected in 2017. Prior to his election Mr Butler served on Lisburn City Council. Before entering into politics, Mr Butler, a former pupil at Lisnagarvey High School, was a firefighter.

Growing up I wanted to play for Liverpool more than anything else... sadly I had no football talent but a young boy can dream

The person who influenced you most and how?

I was most influenced by Jesus.. I’ve tried hard and failed miserably at times to live and love like him

Worst job you’ve ever done?

I wouldn’t say this as the worst job but it certainly was the most difficult.. hand picking potatoes

What’s your favourite book?

Favourite book would be by Wilbur Smith and it’s The Seventh Scroll

All time favourite film?

My favourite film would be a tie between Forrest Gump and It’s a Wonderful Life

First record you bought?

I didn’t buy this but copied it tape to tape from a friend... A-Ha Hunting High and Low

The achievement you’re most proud of?

I am most proud of becoming a member of the legislative assembly

The piece of advice you would pass on to a child?

From Rudyard Kipling - to treat success and failure in the same manner and know that each and every event, good and bad, is fleeting and just a signpost of what you need to do next to accomplish your dreams. Also encourage them to read the full poem called ‘If’.

What is your most treasured possession?

Apart from family and friends my dog Minnie is my most prized possession

Who would you most like to meet?

Steven Gerrard is my all time football hero and I’d love to spend an hour with him

If you won the lotto what would you do with it?

If I won the lottery I’d like to be a secret millionaire who helps people discreetly both friends family and strangers.