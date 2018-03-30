Two-vehicle collision on Moira Road

Police advised motorists to avoid the Moira Road, Lisburn earlier today following a road traffic collision in the area.

A post on the PSNI Lisburn and Castlereagh Twitter feed said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the area of the Moira Road in Lisburn following a two vehicle road traffic collision close to the junction of the Gravelhill Road. Diversions are in place.”

A similar warning advising drivers to avoid the area was posted by TrafficwatchNI.

A further tweet some time later confirmed that the RTC “has been cleared and all lanes reopened.”