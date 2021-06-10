Translink announces return of full train timetable

This will provide increased capacity and timetable options for passengers, with a range of safety measures in place to keep our staff and customers safe.

Translink’s Director of Service Operations, Ian Campbell, said: “Our railway timetables will return to the full Monday to Friday schedule from Monday, June 14, increasing both service frequency and capacity in the morning and evening peaks.

“We are ready to welcome our passengers back, in the knowledge that we have robust arrangements in place to ensure our customers are safe. These include enhanced cleaning regimes on board trains and in stations including the use of anti-viral fogging technology and wiping down touch points; clear signage and customer flows; good ventilation on board services; hand sanitiser units at main stations; a no-change policy and contactless payments, and mandatory wearing of face coverings (unless exempt).

“We are also providing additional information through digital technology, our website, journey planner and social media channels, advising passengers of the quieter times to travel and which services are busier”.

Ian concluded: “Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys particularly when services are busier and wait for the next service should on-board capacity be reached”.