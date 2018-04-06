Train users warned to expect disruption to services

Translink is advising train passengers that works will take place on the railway line between Portadown and Lisburn this weekend (April 7 - 8) and next weekend (April 14 - 15).

“Bus substitutions will be in place for Enterprise passengers operating from Belfast Central to Newry; and for NI Railways customers between Portadown and Lisburn,” a spokesperson explained.

“Information on these changes is available on the Translink Journey Planner App and through the timetables on our website - www.translink.co.uk.”