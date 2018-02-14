Traffic disrupted after lorry hits bridge

Emergency services crews were called to the Antrim Street area of Lisburn on Wednesday afternoon after a lorry got stuck under the railway bridge.

The stricken vehicle blocked the carriageway causing traffic disruption, and police urged motorists to avoid the area.

The railway bridge at Antrim Street, Lisburn. Pic by Google

A PSNI spokesperson said there were “no injuries reported at the time of the incident.”

Emergency services personnel, with the assistance of a local contractor, were able to free the lorry and the road has since reopened.

The low bridge, which has a clearance height of just 11ft, is clearly signposted with yellow warning signs.