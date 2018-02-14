Traffic disrupted after lorry hits bridge

Emergency services crews were called to the Antrim Street area of Lisburn on Wednesday afternoon after a lorry got stuck under the railway bridge.
The stricken vehicle blocked the carriageway causing traffic disruption, and police urged motorists to avoid the area.
A PSNI spokesperson said there were “no injuries reported at the time of the incident.”
Emergency services personnel, with the assistance of a local contractor, were able to free the lorry and the road has since reopened.
The low bridge, which has a clearance height of just 11ft, is clearly signposted with yellow warning signs.