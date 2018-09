A three-vehicle road traffic collision is causing disruption on the M1 citybound, near Lisburn.

TrafficwatchNI tweeted: “#Lisburn reports 3 vehicle RTC M1 citybound btw Sprucefield & J6 Saintfield Rd @PSNITraffic on their way (07:40).”

It’s understood one lane of the motorway is blocked and there are long tailbacks in the area.