Safety improvements at ‘accident blackspot’

A number of safety improvements are to be implemented at a “dangerous” road junction on the outskirts of Lisburn, the Department for Infrastructure has confirmed.

The Old Ballynahinch Road and Comber Road crossroads has been the scene of a number of serious and fatal crashes, including one in August this year which claimed the life of 50-year-old Lisburn man Gary Wilson.

Following another collision at the junction last week, local mum-of-three Karen Moore contacted the Ulster Star saying something must be done to improve safety at the “dangerous” crossroads before anyone else is injured or killed.

“As a local who lives just about a mile away from the junction I have become increasingly concerned about the frequency of collisions at the crossroads. You could nearly expect one every week,” she said.

“It is such a dangerous crossroads so they (TransportNI) need to get someone out to look at it to see what can be done to improve safety before we have another death on the road.

“There have been two fatalities there in the past few years, but there have also been a significant number of collisions where people have needed treatment by the Ambulance Service. A lot of us are concerned about this, it’s not just me. How many more people need to be injured or killed before something is done to improve safety?”

Mrs Moore also raised the issue with Lagan Valley MLA Edwin Poots, who described the stretch of road as “a notorious accident blackspot” and said he would be contacting TransportNI about her concerns.

While stressing that a number of safety improvements were carried out at the junction in the 2013/14 financial year, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said more work is planned.

“Following a recent review, the department is arranging the laying of two areas of red coloured surfacing with ‘SLOW’ road markings and the addition of a distance plate to the junction warning sign travelling out of Lisburn,” the spokesperson said.

It’s not yet known exactly when the safety improvement works will be carried out.