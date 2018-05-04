Roadworks: £190k resurfacing scheme to get under way in Carryduff

A £190,000 resurfacing and reconstruction scheme on the A24 Carryduff Road is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, May 8.

According to the Department for Infrastructure, the resurfacing scheme will “greatly improve the strength and surface quality of a section of the road from Carr Road for a distance of 600m towards Temple.”

“To facilitate the resurfacing, a lane closure will be in operation on weekdays between 9.30am and 4.30pm until June 5,” a DfI spokesperson said. “However, it will be necessary to implement a full road closure on the weekend of 19 and 20 May.

“Traffic will be diverted via Saintfield Road Roundabout, Saintfield Road, Lisburn Road, Saintfield Main Street, Belfast Road and Carryduff Road Roundabout. The diversion route will be clearly signposted.

“Road users may experience some delays and additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.”

The work is expected to be completed by early June, subject to favourable weather conditions.

For further information log on to www.trafficwatchni.com.