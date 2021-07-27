Road improvement scheme for Derriaghy

The resurfacing scheme, which stretches from Belsize Road to the Milltown Road for 937 metres will deliver significant benefits for road users and should be fully completed by October 29, 2021.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “This significant investment will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network to the benefit of local residents and those who travel through the area.

“I would like to thank the public and local residents in advance for their cooperation and ask that they comply with all temporary traffic restrictions while these much needed works are completed.”

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience to residents.

To facilitate the works it will be necessary to implement localised lane closures which will be operational each weekday Monday – Friday from 8.00Am until 6.00pm.

Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

All work will be carried out in line with current public health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.