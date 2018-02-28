With snow and ice causing treacherous conditions on many local roads, Lisburn Police are advising motorists to stay on main arterial routes if possible.

Warning that many roads in the Lisburn and Castlereagh district are affected by the wintry conditions, a message posted on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon said: “Road conditions are deteriorating and roads becoming blocked. In particular, the Braniel Road around the Tullyard Road and Hillhall Road and the Lisleen Road in the vicinity of Gransha Road and School Road.”

Other roads affected include Pond Park Road, Antrim Road and many routes in rural areas.

“Please stay to main arterial routes wherever possible,” the police added.

On Wednesday afternoon, drivers were also being advised to avoid the Kilcorig Road due to a road traffic collision.

Meanwhile, Trafficwatch NI has warned motorists travelling on the M1 of “hazardous driving conditions between J3 Blacks Road and J9 Moira”.

Translink has also reported disruption to a number of bus and train services.

The Met Office says a ‘yellow warning’ for snow and ice remains in place until Saturday, March 3.