£260K investment in local roads and footpath welcomed - but some disruption is expected
Alliance Alderman Amanda Grehan has welcomed a major investment in road and footpath improvements.
Alderman Grehan said: “This £260,000 project to improve the road and footpath on the Pond Park Road is to be welcomed.
"While there will be some disruption to residents and drivers during the works, these will be kept to a minimum.
“The works, stretching from Beechdene Drive to Derriaghy Road, will be undertaken from Monday 9 August and should be completed by the end of November.
"The quality of the road surface will be greatly improved and drivers and pedestrians will notice a difference to this section of the road network.
"I would ask those using this section of road during the project to allow extra time for their journey and comply with all necessary traffic restrictions."