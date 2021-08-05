£260K investment in local roads and footpath welcomed - but some disruption is expected

The works, stretching from Beechdene Drive to Derriaghy Road, will be undertaken from Monday 9 August and should be completed by the end of November.

Alderman Grehan said: “This £260,000 project to improve the road and footpath on the Pond Park Road is to be welcomed.

"While there will be some disruption to residents and drivers during the works, these will be kept to a minimum.

"The quality of the road surface will be greatly improved and drivers and pedestrians will notice a difference to this section of the road network.