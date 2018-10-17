NI road closed as PSNI deal with 'ongoing incident'

An "ongoing incident" has resulted in the PSNI closing a busy Northern Ireland road.

The incident, believed to be a road traffic collision, occurred near Braniel in Castlereagh

As a direct result of the incident the 5A Metro services are unable to serve the Braniel Estate and will instead operate to and from the Lower Square.

DUP MLA for East Belfast, Joanne Bunting, used social media to advise motorists to seek an alternative route if possible.

"Ravenswood Park in the Braniel is currently closed due to an ongoing incident," she said.

"Emergency services are on the scene. If you’re in the area, please avoid and seek an alternative route."