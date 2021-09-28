Improvement scheme gets underway on Carryduff Road

The resurfacing scheme which stretches from Creevytenant Road to Carricknaveagh Road in a northerly direction for 2.1 kilometres will deliver significant benefits for road users and should be fully completed by October 22, 2021.

To facilitate the works it will be necessary to implement weekday road closures for the duration of the works from Thursday September 30 until Friday October 22 between the hours of 9am and 4.30pm.

A full road closure will also be in place on Saturday October 2 from 7am until Sunday October 3 at 6pm.

During these times a diversionary route will be in place using the A21 Ballynahinch Road/A21 Saintfield Road and the B6 Saintfield Road/B6 Lisburn Road and vice versa. Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions all work will be completed by 22 October 2021, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.