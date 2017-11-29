Firefighters rescue man trapped in overturned lorry

Two men were taken to hospital by ambulance yesterday evening (November 28) after their lorry crashed off the road and into a ditch on Stoneyford Road, near Lisburn.

A fire crew from Lisburn and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service’s Specialist Rescue Team from Central Fire Station in Belfast were called to the incident at around 6.45pm.

“On arrival, a man aged in his 30s had self rescued and another man in his 30s was trapped in the cab,” a NIFRS spokesperson said.

“Firefighters, along with the NIFRS Specialist Rescue Team, secured the vehicle and rescued the man from the cab.

“Both men were taken to hospital by ambulance and the incident was dealt with at 7.54pm.”