Essential worked planned at Lisburn Train Station

In order to facilitate this work, access to Lisburn Train Station via the North Circular Road entrance will be unavailable for a period of 13 weeks, from Monday June 14 – Sunday September 12.

Access will be via the main station entrance at Bachelors Walk.

Sunday platform closures on platform 2 and 3 will be in place during the weekends of July 25, August 1, and August 29 to facilitate night-time works necessary for bridge repairs.

There will be no impact on train services as a result of this work. Every effort will be made to keep noise and disruption to a minimum, although residents may be aware of some noise during the night-time works

Mark Gormley, Translink Project Manager, said: “This ambitious project is being undertaken by Translink to repair and enhance the familiar footbridge at Lisburn Train Station and ensure that it remains a feature of the station and community for years to come.

“The bridge is a listed structure and we will be undertaking a sympathetic restoration in keeping with its’ heritage.

“The impact on passengers and services will be minimal, with no interruption to services associated with the project. We will work with local representatives and the community to ensure awareness of this project in the locality and every effort will be made to keep noise levels to a minimum.

“Work will be carried out on a socially-distanced basis in accordance with current government and industry advice to ensure the safety of the works team and the local community.